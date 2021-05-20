Borrego hopes tough finish drives Hornets to take next step

Borrego says the team needs to use the disappointing finish as motivation to take the next step next season

While the Charlotte Hornets found a player to build around in point guard LaMelo Ball and made significant strides this season, coach James Borrego knows there’s plenty of work to do before his team is ready to compete with the NBA’s elite.

The Hornets lost their final six games, including a 144-117 thrashing at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

Borrego says the team needs to use the disappointing finish as motivation to take the next step next season.