Tre Boston ready to help establish new era of Carolina Panthers football

Boston signed a three-year extension in the offseason

Panthers safety Tre Boston has been in Carolina for the highs and the lows and while he spent two seasons elsewhere in between his stints in Carolina, he recently signed a three-year deal to remain with the Panthers.

Although many of Boston's former teammates have come and gone, he remains excited to help establish new era in Carolina.

"It's about the little things right now with a young team, and the quicker we can get ourselves focused on the details and learning what we should do every play the quicker we won't allow ourselves to beat each other. When you're playing the game of football it's a lot of beating yourself and right now, we're learning to continue to just do our jobs and the plays will come to them whether that’s defense, offense, special teams," Boston said.

When it comes to the Thieves Ave mindset, which he originally helped the secondary implement, Boston plans to make sure that mentality stays a part of the Carolina Panthers regardless of the changing faces.

“You’ve got to just keep renewing it. It is like a lease, we just renew it. Everybody has to earn it. Guys might come and go, but it is a lineage we’re passing down. As long as I’m here, it is going to be here with me. It is going to be what we do,” Boston said. “We are thieves, we will rob teams of the rock and we will not give it back. I think having an identity helps guys coming to work every day, knowing it is a brotherhood, and we hold each other accountable.”

As far as Boston’s goals for the Panthers moving forward, he says it's all about reaching their potential.