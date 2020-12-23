Alex Bowman, Ally partner to give back to the Humane Society of Charlotte

$75,000 donation gift made to the Humane Society of Charlotte

For the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, Alex Bowman will move to the 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports and Ally will stay on as a primary sponsor for the 48 team. Now the two have teamed up for their first charitable act by donating $75,000 to the Humane Society of Charlotte, a cause that's close to Bowman's heart.

“My dog Roscoe is a rescue that I adopted in 2013 and he has been with me ever since,” Bowman said. “Anything to do with animals hits home for me, no matter what it is. Being at the Humane Society of Charlotte last week was really eye opening when it came to everything they do to help animals in our community. Having a partner like Ally that supports local charities, foundations, businesses, and even more is amazing. Ally’s donation will truly help the Humane Society of Charlotte and help save animals in Charlotte and the surrounding communities.”

Recruiting new members for the 48 @allyracing crew. 🐾



Ally knows how to do things right and their donation to @humanecharlotte is something I’m proud to be a part of. pic.twitter.com/axWl1oAkm8 — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) December 10, 2020

While Ally and Bowman continue to work together to have success both on and off the track, the Humane Society of Charlotte couldn't be more grateful to have its first partnership with someone in the sport of NASCAR.

"It just really means a lot that someone of his caliber would be interested in supporting the local shelter. It gives us a broad reach, a different platform to just share our message," Donna Stucker, Humane Society of Charlotte VP of Philanthropy, said.

Bowman & Ally's act of kindness will certainly help, as the Humane Society of Charlotte expects to rescue and transfer more than 600 animals into its shelter over the next two months.

"Each one has its own unique story and often there's a lot of medical cases that really need attention and because of this donation we are able to really support those animals in a way that many other shelters can't," Stucker said.