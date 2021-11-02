Bowman, Byron give Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row

Hendrick Motorsports pair will start up front in Sunday's race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hendrick Motorsports again has the most powerful engines in Daytona won the pole for 500 for the sixth time in the last seven years.

Alex Bowman posted a lap at 191.261 mph to give Hendrick its 14th Daytona 500 pole.

William Byron qualified second but was nearly a full mile per hour slower than his teammate.

Only the front row is set in time trials.

But two of the four “open” slots in the 40-car field are also claimed and went to David Ragan and Ryan Preece.