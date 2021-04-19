x
Bowman denies Hamlin with swift late move at Richmond

Credit: AP
Alex Bowman poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Alex Bowman passed Denny Hamlin on a restart with 10 laps to go and drove away at Richmond Raceway for his third career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. 

Bowman’s produced a stunning conclusion to a race Hamlin had dominated along with Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. 

On the restart, Bowman ducked inside Hamlin, easily gained the spot and pulled away to become the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season. 

Bowman’s victory in No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports came on the same day the former driver of the car, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, made his debut in the IndyCar Series in Alabama.