CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The morning before he reports to training camp, James Bradberry, a highly conditioned professional athlete, is feeling a little winded.

And it's understandable. Normally when the Carolina Panthers cornerback swims laps at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center, the lanes run the width of the pool.

Today it's full length.

“It was hard for sure," Bradberry says after he swims a few laps. "But it’s a good workout every time.”

It's a relaxing practice, one that Bradberry has been doing since his days at the Boys & Girls Club growing up in Pleasant Grove, Ala.

Swimming is easy on the joints and easy on the mind.

Bradberry: “I get to think. I’m by myself and it’s me versus the water.”

“It’s active recovery," says the 25-year-old. "It’s not a lot of stress on your joints.”

And it's the calm before the storm of covering the top receivers in the NFL, including Julio Jones.

"It's hectic," said Bradberry. "Very stressful. But that’s what we get paid to do.”

And Bradberry stands to get paid a lot more to do it after this season. His original rookie contract expires after 2019. He is hoping the team gives him an extension but is playing as if they won't.

"I don’t want to come into the season hoping I get an extension and then get let down," he said. "My mindset is to play out the season and hit free agency.”

Bradberry has been considered a cover corner but doesn't take a lot of risks, which has led to a lack of interceptions. Just 5 in three seasons.

"Right now it’s number one," he said. "I have a lack of interceptions. My number one priority is to get more interceptions going into next year.”

And if that happens, Bradberry could make a big splash in 2019.

