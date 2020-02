CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jaden Bradley scored 20 points as Cannon defeated Charlotte Christian on the road Friday night, 58-55.

With the victory, Cannon improved to 24-6, and finish undefeated (10-0) in CISAA play.

Bradley is ranked by many sites as one of the top high school sophomore guards in the country, and reportedly will visit North Carolina on Saturday as the Tar Heels host Duke.