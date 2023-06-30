Brandon Miller discusses first practice with Hornets, goal for summer

Miller and other young Hornets will take part in the California Classic and the NBA 2K24 Summer League next week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In his first-ever NBA practice, Brandon Miller reflected on the significance of the moment.

"It definitely hasn't sunk in yet," Miller said. "I was running down the court thinking, man I'm in the league now."

The Charlotte Hornets selected Miller with the No. 2 pick in last week's NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Alabama adds a variety of skills to the team, including outside shooting, versatility and defense.

But listed at just 200 pounds, Miller knows he needs to add weight so he can be more efficient inside.

"I think I lack strength," Miller said. "So just being in the weight room separating me from other guys. (It would help) taking bumps, giving bumps and finishing through contact."

Miller and other young Hornets will take part in the California Classic and the NBA 2K24 Summer League next week.

"I think he has a really good feel for the game," Hornets summer league coach Marlon Garnett said. "I like his defensive upside he has, he's long. His playmaking ability really stands out. He's a solid passer. I'm hoping we can continue to polish those things and make it more efficient than it already is."

