Brandon Miller's father: 'He's a great kid'

The first-round pick for the Hornets was a cooperating witness in a fatal shooting in Alabama.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the end of his first news conference in Charlotte, Hornets first-round pick Brandon Miller was asked who his new city is getting as a person.

It's a common question at introductory news conferences, but carried extra weight at this one.

Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama say that Miller brought the gun used in a fatal shooting to then-teammate Darius Miles.

Miller was never charged with a crime.

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were charged with capital murder, as the shooting claimed the life of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

While he wasn't asked about the situation specifically on Friday in Charlotte, Miller described himself as a person.

"I'm very approachable," Miller said. "I'm a happy guy. Always willing to have a conversation with fans. Willing to create new bonds with fans."

Miller's father, Darrell, was also in attendance.

"They should know he's a great kid," he said. "He gives. He volunteers, he has always done that. I think in time [fans] are going to know that."

Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak said that he and Assistant GM Buzz Peterson did thorough research and interviews to vet Miller, including taking a trip down to Tuscaloosa.

"We contacted a lot of people," Kupchak said. "Buzz and I went down to Alabama for two days about two weeks ago. It's a process, but when you pick this high you've got to do a little extra due diligence than you normally would. We're comfortable. We're comfortable with Brandon on and off the court."