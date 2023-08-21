Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico discusses giving back to the Charlotte community

Bronico is set to hold his second Annual BB13 Fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico is focused on giving back to the Charlotte community through his annual BB13 fundraiser. Brandt selected Beds for Kids as the organization he wants to support in hopes to raise awareness and funds for children and families in the Charlotte area who need their homes furnished.

Additionally, Brandt and Charlotte FC are set to take the pitch on Aug. 26 at Bank of America Stadium after a solid run in the Leagues Cup.

Q: Brandt, you’re gearing up for the 2nd Annual BB13 Fundraiser. Why giving back to this community is so important to you?

A: Growing up in North Carolina, having roots here, I kind of had the idea last year. I want to get more involved with the community, I feel like we shouldn't always rely on the club to provide all the opportunities for us. So, I wanted to be proactive and find a local charity that I could help benefit, which resulted in us choosing Beds for Kids. I was like we'll make this an annual thing and maybe down the line, eventually a nonprofit.

Q: You mentioned beds for kids. Why specifically, that organization to give back to?

A: I just think what they do is really great and the biggest thing is that they're local. It's something everybody can kind of relate to, and it's like, 'Oh, I know beds for kids, they're there in Charlotte,' which I thought was really important. Also, they don't just do beds, they do whole homes for families and in underserved communities. The whole idea behind that meant a lot to me.

Q: What can folks who are coming out for the second go round expect?

A: This one is a lot more organized. We have raffles, more players from Charlotte FC will be there. We're having an exclusive BB13 beer release, we have these mini two v. two soccer cages. So, a lot of fun stuff will be going on, that I think everybody will enjoy.

Q: You mentioned some of your teammates and people from the organization coming out what does it mean to have their support for what you're trying to do off the field?

A: It’s awesome. It means so much to me. They don't have to come, right, a lot of my teammates have families and we only get so many off days. So, you know, to use a couple hours in their off day to come and support the BB 13 fundraiser and Beds for Kids it means it means the world.

Q: What did it mean to go and participate in the Leagues Cup and then come away with what you were able to accomplish?

A: Yeah, I mean, obviously, we're all bummed that we couldn't get the job done in Miami and move on. But thinking back and having some time to reflect on the tournament, I think it was a positive moment for us to make it to the quarterfinals to kind of build momentum going back into MLS play and and grow as not only individuals but as a team collectively as well.

Q: The last match in the Leagues Cup was against Inter Miami, obviously a lot of chaos with Messi now, can you tell me what it was like to be a part of that in an actual match?

A: I probably got this question like 1,000 times, right? It was a very cool experience, this is the best player in the world, right? And you watch him on TV, you watch him play at the highest level and achieve things at the highest level. I would say the biggest thing that surprised me was how sturdy or strong he was for being not so big guy he was he was tough to push off the ball. It was definitely a cool experience, but hopefully we will get their number next time.

Q: You're back on the pitch hosting LAFC on Aug. 26 so how will you use that momentum from what you guys found during the Leagues Cup when you return to play?

A: Just building off of the things that we did well, the tournament and how we grow the camaraderie and the culture. The team feels more together, everybody has a better idea of what we're doing now. So, a lot a lot of positives to take from Leagues Cup, and I think we can really make a run for playoffs.