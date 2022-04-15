Miles Bridges fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the stands, accidentally hitting a 16-year-old girl

"That was an embarrassment on my part. I take full responsibility for anything coming my way. Any consequences the NBA gives me, I deserve it."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day later, Miles Bridges was still publicly apologizing for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands in Atlanta, accidentally hitting a 16-year-old girl.

"I lost my cool," Bridges said. "That was an embarrassment on my part. I take full responsibility for anything coming my way. Any consequences the NBA gives me, I deserve it."

On Thursday, the league announced it was fining Bridges $50,000 for the incident, which took place after Bridges was ejected during a frustrating loss to Atlanta in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The loss ended Charlotte's season short of a playoff series.

Miles Bridges just hit a kid in the stands with his mouth guard after getting thrown out pic.twitter.com/Upk8iXKVJ4 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 14, 2022

Both Bridges and the team have reached out to the girl to try and make amends.

"[Fans] come to the games to watch you. To watch you play. For their safety to be in danger at that time that's wrong on my part," Bridges said. "So I take full responsibility."

Bridges admitted that he was trying to hit another fan with the mouthpiece, a man who was near the railing to the Hornets tunnel, waving and screaming at the Hornets forward.

But Bridges said the fan did not say anything that crossed a line and that it was just "regular heckling."

