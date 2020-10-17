Brown gives out $50,000 worth of Halloween costumes to kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers rookie Derrick Brown helped give out $50,000 worth of Halloween costumes and accessories to local children on Friday night.
Brown, his foundation and Project Universal Love, gave out thousands of costumes on Albemarle Road.
This is the first of what Brown calls "pop-up" charity. Every month the defensive tackle and first-round pick will give donate $50,000 to a local cause.
In an interview with WCNC Charlotte, Brown said he wants kids to walk away from the costume giveaway with more than just something to wear on Halloween.
"(To know) that there's people out there willing to help," said Brown. "I believe service is what the Lord has chosen us all for."
He hopes The Derrick Brown Foundation helps the Charlotte community for years to come.
"No matter how much you have, no matter how little you have," he said, "there's people out there who can give back and will give back."