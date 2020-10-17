Brown gives out $50,000 worth of Halloween costumes to kids

Panthers rookie will hold pop-up charity events for the next nine months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers rookie Derrick Brown helped give out $50,000 worth of Halloween costumes and accessories to local children on Friday night.

Brown, his foundation and Project Universal Love, gave out thousands of costumes on Albemarle Road.

This is the first of what Brown calls "pop-up" charity. Every month the defensive tackle and first-round pick will give donate $50,000 to a local cause.

Just popped over. @DerrickBrownAU5, his foundation and Project Universal Love giving away thousands of Halloween costumes tonight. They gave away a truckload. $50k of Halloween goodies to deserving kids. @wcnc https://t.co/rBgrkGB8AV pic.twitter.com/ftyXTLDFpW — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 16, 2020

In an interview with WCNC Charlotte, Brown said he wants kids to walk away from the costume giveaway with more than just something to wear on Halloween.

"(To know) that there's people out there willing to help," said Brown. "I believe service is what the Lord has chosen us all for."

He hopes The Derrick Brown Foundation helps the Charlotte community for years to come.