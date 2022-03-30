Bruce Arians to retire, move to Buccaneers front office

Bucs' defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been named as the team's next head coach.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching, however, he's not done with NFL entirely.

Arians is set to move to the Buccaneers' front office and join general manager Jason Licht and other player personnel executives on the strategic side of the game.

"Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Bucs' defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been named head coach," the Bucs tweeted.

Bowles is the fourth Black head coach the Buccaneers have had in its history. That's two more than any other NFL team has had, Adam Schefter said in a tweet.

NBC sportswriter Peter King first reported the news in a tweet Wednesday evening after he says the Buccaneers "convened an 8 p.m. meeting for Arians to tell his staff."

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter also tweeted about the move saying Arians will speak in a press conference on Thursday to announce his move.

Arians joined the Buccaneers as head coach back in January 2019 after spending the majority of his head coaching career at the Arizona Cardinals beginning in 2013. He helped bring the Bucs their second-ever Super Bowl Championship in 2021, his second year with the team.

Owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer released a statement, thanking Arians for the "winning culture" he brought to the franchise.

"When Bruce arrived in Tampa Bay three years ago, he spoke about establishing a winning culture and adding another Super Bowl championship for our community. He delivered on both of those promises and our family is deeply appreciative for all that he has accomplished during his time as our head coach," Glazer said, in part.

