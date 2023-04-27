Bryce Young speaks at NFL Draft red carpet

The former Alabama QB is one of the top choices for the Panthers to select with the No. 1 pick.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bryce Young is projected to be one of the top selections in the NFL Draft and could be tasked with being the face of a franchise.

Ahead of the life-changing moment, Young appeared on the red carpet along with some of the biggest names that will be chosen in the NFL Draft.

Young says he's taking in the moment and enjoying all he can for now.

"I'm trying to live in the moment and embrace it," Young said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So I'm trying to enjoy it with my family."

Many analysts and sports betting outlets are expecting the Carolina Panthers to take Young with the No. 1 pick. Young says he's not focused on those predictions and is committed to performing well wherever he goes.

"For me, the focus has been doing everything I can throughout this process to try to present myself to teams and then try to be ready, and you know, put myself in the best situation," Young said. "So that way when I do hear my name called I'm ready to give my all to the franchise."

Young says he was honored that the Panthers decided to meet with him in the weeks leading up to the draft and he was glad to get a feel for how the team operates.

"Every time that I talked to everyone [with the Panthers], I felt like, I was learning a lot," Young said. "I'm getting to hear about their philosophy and how they see things, what they want from the position, you know, it was great for me."