Bryson DeChambeau commits to play Wells Fargo Championship

Field now includes 14 major winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau has committed to play the Wells Fargo Championship, giving the tournament 14 major winners in the field.

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, is also the No. 6 ranked golfer in the world.

The tournament, which takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, May 3-9, also received commitments from Jon Rahm (No. 3) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 10), which means seven of the Top 10-ranked golfers in the world will play.

No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Patrick Reed and No. 9 Webb Simpson are committed to play as well.

World No. 12 Tony Finau also committed this week.

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Jon Rahm have committed to the play the @WellsFargoGolf Championship. @wcnc #pga #pgatour — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 22, 2021

In a previous announcement, two-time winner Rory McIlroy pledged to play, as did defending champion Max Homa (2019).

Two-time Master's champion Bubba Watson is in the field as well.