Sports

Bryson DeChambeau commits to play Wells Fargo Championship

Field now includes 14 major winners
Credit: AP
Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the16th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau has committed to play the Wells Fargo Championship, giving the tournament 14 major winners in the field.

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, is also the No. 6 ranked golfer in the world.

The tournament, which takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte,  May 3-9, also received commitments from Jon Rahm (No. 3) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 10), which means seven of the Top 10-ranked golfers in the world will play.

No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Patrick Reed and No. 9 Webb Simpson are committed to play as well.

World No. 12 Tony Finau also committed this week.

In a previous announcement, two-time winner Rory McIlroy pledged to play, as did defending champion Max Homa (2019).

Two-time Master's champion Bubba Watson is in the field as well.

Also in the field: Lucas Glover, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink, Davis Love III, Francisco Molinari, Charl Schwartzel and Gary Woodland.

