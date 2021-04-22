Bryson DeChambeau commits to play Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau has committed to play the Wells Fargo Championship, giving the tournament 14 major winners in the field.
DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, is also the No. 6 ranked golfer in the world.
The tournament, which takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, May 3-9, also received commitments from Jon Rahm (No. 3) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 10), which means seven of the Top 10-ranked golfers in the world will play.
No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 7 Patrick Reed and No. 9 Webb Simpson are committed to play as well.
World No. 12 Tony Finau also committed this week.
In a previous announcement, two-time winner Rory McIlroy pledged to play, as did defending champion Max Homa (2019).
Two-time Master's champion Bubba Watson is in the field as well.
Also in the field: Lucas Glover, Jason Dufner, Stewart Cink, Davis Love III, Francisco Molinari, Charl Schwartzel and Gary Woodland.