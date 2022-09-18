x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Buescher wins Bristol; Harvick, Busch, RCR out of playoffs

Three-straight non-playoff drivers have won to open the NASCAR postseason
Credit: AP
Chris Buescher celebrates with his trophy and sword after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chris Buescher closed out a bizarre first round of NASCAR’s playoffs in which none of the title contenders won a race by becoming the 19th winner this season with his victory Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. 

The second win of Buescher’s career marked the first time in this format of NASCAR’s postseason that a playoff driver failed to win a race during a round.

Erik Jones won the opener and Bubba Wallace won last week. 

The 16-driver field was cut by four, and eliminated from the playoffs were Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Night Frenzy - Sept. 16, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out