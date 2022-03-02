Buzzer-beater propels Charleston Southern over UNC Asheville in Big South Tournament

The Hercules Tires Big South Championships are underway in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taje' Kelly had a season-high 24 points, including the game-winning putback at the buzzer, as Charleston Southern narrowly beat UNC Asheville 79-78 in the first round of the Big South Men's Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

The tournament is being being held at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

The Bulldogs took a 78-77 lead on two free throws by Silas Mason with 6.8 seconds to play. Kelly inbounded the ball to Deontaye Buskey, who raced upcourt, drove down the lane and kicked to the right corner to Jamir Moore. Moore's shot bounced off the iron to Kelly for the winner.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN TAKES DOWN UNC ASHEVILLE AT THE BUZZER!!!!!!!!



THIS IS MARCH BABY!!!@Mid_Madness @CSU_MBBall pic.twitter.com/nzByGqwvrp — Mr Matthew CFB 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewCFB) March 2, 2022

Kelly made 11 of 14 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Buskey had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Charleston Southern (6-24). Tahlik Chavez added 13 points. Claudell Harris Jr. had 10 points.

LJ Thorpe had 18 points for the Bulldogs (16-14). Drew Pember added 16 points. Tajion Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Charleston Southern will move on to the second round of the Hercules Tires Big South Championships and will see No. 4-seeded USC Upstate.

The game is scheduled for Friday, March 4, at 2 p.m.