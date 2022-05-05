x
Byron signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Charlotte native has two Cup Series wins this season
Credit: AP
William Byron greets fans during driver introductions for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — William Byron has reached a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season. 

The 24-year-old Byron has two Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career. 

"I'm excited to keep pursuing race wins and playoff success," Byron said in a statement. "I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season and the years to come!"

He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes. 

He was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion. Byron’s’ previous contract with Hendrick Motorsports ran through the end of the 2022 season.

