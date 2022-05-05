Byron signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Charlotte native has two Cup Series wins this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — William Byron has reached a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old Byron has two Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career.

"I'm excited to keep pursuing race wins and playoff success," Byron said in a statement. "I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season and the years to come!"

He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes.