Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks Johnson out

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won the race in overtime.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson’s final season as a full-time driver will end without another title.

The seven-time NASCAR champion missed the playoffs in the Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway after behind involved in a multi-car crash with five laps to go.

Johnson’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, won the race in overtime and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale.

Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured the other two spots.