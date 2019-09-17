CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was not at Tuesday morning's practice, the team announced.

According to multiple reports, Newton told the team he aggravated a foot injury he suffered in the preseason during Thursday night's loss to Tampa Bay. It was reported after the initial injury that Newton's X-rays were negative and the team believed it was only a sprain. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Newton's status for Sunday's game at Arizona is still up in the air.

Questions have surrounded Newton's health since he had offseason shoulder surgery, with Panthers fans questioning why the team didn't give Newton the option to run the ball on 4th & 1 from Tampa Bay's 2 yard line last Thursday. After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said the team "felt good" about the decision to give the ball to Christian McCaffrey, who was stopped short of the first down marker.

In recent history, Newton converted 83 of 101 short-yardage runs, including 17 touchdowns. Rivera insisted after the game that Newton's health was not a factor in the play call.

"We felt good about the play scoring a touchdown, unfortunately it didn't work. And that's all I can tell you," Rivera said after the game.

Newton finished last week's game 25-of-51 for 333 yards passing. He was sacked three times and ran twice for no yards.

Head coach Ron Rivera is expected to speak to the media around 2:30 p.m., according to Panthers.com.

