Cam Newton will throw at Auburn's pro day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton will return to his alma mater on Tuesday to throw at Auburn's pro day.

Newton posted a video on social media affirming his upcoming appearance and had some choice words for NFL depth charts.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” Newton said in the video. "I can't wait to show you... Ain’t 32 mother [expletive] better than me."

Auburn's pro day takes place on Tuesday. Several prospects from the school are looking to prove themselves ahead of the NFL Draft. Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Owen Pappoe, and Tank Bigsby, among others, are some of the players that will look to impress scouts.

Newton knows a thing or two about throwing to Auburn Tigers. He played one season at Auburn (2010) after transferring from Florida and put up an elite year where he threw 30 touchdowns and rushed for 20 touchdowns. Newton's efforts earned him the Heisman Trophy.

After the 2010 season, Newton declared for the NFL Draft and was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Newton went on to own every Panthers passing record and helped guide Carolina to Super Bowl 50 in 2015. That year, Newton won the NFL MVP.

During his time with the Panthers, Newton passed for over 29,000 yards and 186 touchdowns while rushing for over 5,000 yards and scoring 63 rushing touchdowns.