CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina's quarterback Cam Newton re-aggravated a foot injury in last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and there is still no word if he will play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, there are rumors swirling around that controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick was spotted in Charlotte Thursday.

The speculation around Carolina signing Kaepernick as backup QB is reinforced by Newton missing a week of practice because of his injury. Cam has been seen in a walking boot. Also, Kaepernick's best friend Eric Reid plays the safety position for the Panthers.

Reid has often pushed for Kaepernick's return but said the Panther's front office has not reached out to him and adds he welcomes the conversation.

Head Coach Ron Rivera stated the Panthers are sticking with backup QB Kyle Allen if Newton is ruled out for Sunday's game. Rivera added they are not looking for anyone else outside the organization.

Newton has not been officially ruled out of Sunday's game and the Panthers said his injury is day-to-day.

