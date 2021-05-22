Carolina Baseball falls in season finale vs Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team scored three times in the bottom of the eighth and had a runner in scoring position in the ninth, but the Gamecocks fell to No. 4 Tennessee, 5-4, Saturday afternoon (May 22) in the regular-season finale at Founders Park.



Brady Allen opened the first by hitting the first pitch out of the park for his 13th home run of the season. Tennessee answered with a run in the second and four runs in the fourth, capped by a three-run home run from Connor Pavolony.



Carolina mounted a rally in the eighth. Allen and Andrew Eyster opened the inning with singles. Allen scored on Wes Clarke's double. Josiah Sightler then brought in a run with an infield single and David Mendham's RBI groundout made it 5-4. Jeff Heinrich opened the ninth with a double to right but Sean Hunley had three straight strikeouts to end the game.



The loss went to Thomas Farr, who struck out seven and allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings of work. Will Sanders struck out a pair in 2.1 innings and Daniel Lloyd pitched 1.2 hitless innings. Blade Tidwell had six strikeouts in seven innings, allowing six hits and four runs to earn the win.