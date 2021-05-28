Carolina rallies, eliminates Predators with overtime win in Game 6

Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the night just a minute into overtime, sending the Carolina Hurricanes to second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6.

Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 1:06 into overtime to send the Hurricanes to the second round in a 4-3 comeback victory over the Predators. The Hurricanes will advance to play Tampa Bay, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division.

Aho stunned the largest crowd to see an NHL game this year when he scored so quickly after overtime started for the fourth straight game in the series. Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina in the victory.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and assist, and Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins each scored for Nashville.