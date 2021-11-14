Carolina Panthers travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals

Cam Newton scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for the Panthers in his return.

An aura of excitement was in Glendale on Sunday, Nov. 14, for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers (4-5) are on the road taking on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) with the game marking the return of Cam Newton being back with the team.

Newton, who signed with the team on Thursday, Nov. 11, scored the first touchdown of the game after linebacker Hassan Riddick caused a turnover.



After the Panthers stopped the Cardinals on their second offensive drive, Newton was able to connect with Robby Anderson in the end zone to give Carolina a 14-0 lead with 8:39 to go in the first quarter.

The Panthers defense was clicking in the early part of the game. On the Cardinals third offensive series, cornerback Donte Jackson picked off Colt McCoy.

P.J. Walker got the start behind center for the Panthers with Newton coming into the game in different packages.

The Panthers were able to cap off the first quarter with a 17-0 lead with a 44-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez.

The Panthers were able to take a 23-0 lead into halftime against the Cardinals.

