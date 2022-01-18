AP source: Panthers interview Jay Gruden, 3 others for OC

The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers have expanded their offensive coordinator search to include former Washington coach Jay Gruden and three others.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team does not announce its interviews. Along with Gruden, former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly also have interviewed for the position.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule fired former OC Joe Brady in the middle of the season.

The Panthers finished 5-12 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.