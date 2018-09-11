PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't playing like a team missing Le'Veon Bell.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns, James Conner ran for 65 yards and a score before leaving late with a possible concussion and the Steelers pounded the Carolina Panthers 52-21 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Antonio Brown added eight receptions for 96 yards - including a 53-yard touchdown in the second quarter - to cap an eventful day that began with the star wide receiver being cited for reckless driving after police clocked Brown's Porsche driving over 100 mph down a busy highway in the northern city suburbs.

PHOTOS: Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 2018
01 / 12
Nov 8; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright (13) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 12
Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) causes Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) to fumble during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 12
Nov 8; Pittsburgh, PA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs past Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) and safety Eric Reid (25) in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 12
Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 12
Nov 8; Pittsburgh, PA; Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (1) is pressured into throwing a pick six interception by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90 in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 12
Nov 8; Pittsburgh, PA; Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (1) is pressured into throwing a pick six interception by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 12
Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 12
Nov 8; Pittsburgh, PA; Panthers runningback McCaffrey (22) scores 1st Q touchdown. Steelers cornerback Haden (23), safety Edmunds (34) & linebacker Williams (98) try to make the stop. Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 12
Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 12
Nov 8; Pittsburgh, PA; Panthers runningback McCaffrey (22) runs as Steelers cornerback Haden (23), inside linebacker Williams (98), strong safety Edmunds (34) defend. 1st quarter, Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 12
Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 12
Nov 8, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs across the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Phillip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

While Bell - a three-time Pro Bowl running back who still hasn't signed his one-year franchise tender - tweeted his thoughts as he watched on television, the Steelers (6-2-1) rolled on without him. Bell has until next Tuesday to sign a contract if he wants to play this season.

The Panthers (6-3) saw their three-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt in a city where they've never won. Carolina fell to 0-4 all-time in Pittsburgh and was never really in it after the Steelers scored 21 points in the game's first 11 minutes.

Cam Newton completed 23 of 29 for 193 yards and a pair of flips to Christian McCaffrey that the second-year running back turned into scores but Newton's showdown with Roethlisberger never materialized. The Steelers sacked Newton five times and rarely let him get comfortable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.