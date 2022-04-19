Panthers linebacker arrested, charged with assault

According to NBC Sports, an ex-girlfriend accused Wilson of threatening to kill her. The linebacker is now facing an assault charge after last week’s arrest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker, Damien Wilson, was arrested in Texas.

However, his attorney denied all allegations. The Carolina Panthers put out a statement saying they were aware of the arrest but had no comment.

This is Damien Wilson’s first season with The Panthers.

