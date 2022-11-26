Matt Rhule named Nebraska Football head coach

Rhule was fired back in October by the Carolina Panthers following a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been named Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach, the team announced on Saturday.

Rhule was fired back in October by the Carolina Panthers following a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach following Rhule's firing.

Team owner David Tepper said he "felt now was the time" to fire Rhule.

"I had a conversation with coach this morning. It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Tepper explained. "There's numerous reasons why you make a decision like that. Ultimately, I felt this was a time. Now was a time."

Earlier this month, the Panthers parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni following a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cooper came to the Panthers in 2020 with Rhule, while Pasqualoni was in his first season in Carolina.

