Bucs rout Panthers 32-6 to clinch NFC South title

Sam Darnold made his return for Carolina on Sunday, sharing snaps with Cam Newton.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An upset was not in the cards for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-6 on to clinch their first NFC South title since 2007.

The Panthers fall to 5-10 on the season while Tampa Bay moved to 11-4.

Sunday's game marked the return of Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold. Cam Newton got the starting nod for the Panthers while Darnold shared some of the snaps, entering the game in the second quarter.

Newton finished the game 7-of-13 for 61 yards, including an interception, with 42 yards rushing, while Darnold was 15-of-32 for 190 yards.

PREVIOUS STORY: Panthers to face Tampa Bay at Bank of America Stadium after Christmas

Carolina kicker Lirim Hajrullahu accounted for all the scoring for the Panthers with two field goals.

FINAL: #Bucs 32, #Panthers 6



Carolina is 5-10, losing 10 of 12 games.



Panthers QBs: 22-45, 206 yards, INT, 7 sacks — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 26, 2021

Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown to lead Tampa Bay's offense.

Ronald Jones carried 20 times for 65 yards and a touchdown filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette.

Carolina is back in action Sunday, Jan. 2, on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.