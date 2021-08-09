New Carolina QB will go up against his old team, and the Panthers look to improve upon last year's 5-11 finish in season two under coach Matt Rhule.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Turn to WFMY News 2 now! Your Carolina Panthers are playing the New York Jets in Week 1 NFL.

We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores. Let's go Panthers!

2:38 p.m. -- Halftime. Panthers up 16-0.

2:34 p.m. -- QB Sam Darnold runs it in for another Panthers TD! Extra point is good. Panthers are up 16-0 with 35 seconds left to go in the second quarter.

Incredible play call there with the QB draw. The last thing the Jets D was expecting. #NYJvsCAR @WFMY — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) September 12, 2021

2:21 p.m. -- What's that Robby doing? (Panthers fans will know!) Gettin' points! Darnold throws a 57-yarder to WR Robby Anderson in the endzone. Touchdown Panthers! The extra point is no good, but the Panthers are up 9-0 with a couple minutes left in the second quarter.

regular season robby in full form



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/1qSaLik3rc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2021

2:08 p.m. -- Panthers kick a field goal to take the lead, 3-0. Seven minutes, 26 seconds left in the second quarter.

Panthers can't find the end zone after that takeaway.

They'll settle for a field goal to put points on the board, the first points of the game.



Panthers lead 3-0 with 7:26 left to go in the 2nd.@WFMY — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) September 12, 2021

2:04 p.m. -- Second quarter: Shaq Thompson interception! Panthers get the ball back. Game tied at 0.

Lucky number 7 for SHAQ ATTACK!!! pic.twitter.com/lp9be6QesL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2021

1:58 p.m. -- Fourth and inches, but Panthers QB Sam Darnold fumbles on the hand-off. It's Jets ball now. Game still tied at 0.

1:48 p.m. -- End of first quarter. Game tied at 0.

End of Q1:



Panthers - 0

Jets - 0 #KeepPounding — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2021

1:20 p.m. -- First drive for the Panthers ends. Tied at 0.

Good ball from Darnold, just better hands on defense to break up the pass to the rookie Marshall Jr.#Panthers now punting.....Funny how the first time the ball doesn't go to CMC it's an incomplete pass 🙃 — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) September 12, 2021

Pre-game hype:

pregame pics from today's @Panthers game. Watch all the action at 1pm on @WFMY News 2 pic.twitter.com/vootYY3SEo — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 12, 2021

We’re ready for Jets vs Panthers here in Charlotte. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ge4QLjGdX7 — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) September 12, 2021

Gates have opener and fans are starting to enter Bank of America Stadium. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9htdRiCzX0 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 12, 2021

Fans ready for today’s game. Watch the Jets vs. @Panthers at 1pm on @WFMY News 2 pic.twitter.com/QonMs2HRfs — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 12, 2021

Game notes:

Panthers QB Sam Darnold will match up with his old team. The California native started with the Jets in 2018 and was traded to the Panthers in 2021.

Plus, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey will return after an injury-plagued season.

Carolina returns two 1,000-yard receivers in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. They'll go toe-to-toe with the Jets' cornerbacks. New York has five outside corners on its depth chart.

Just seven Jets players that started in last year's season finale against New England are back as projected starters entering this week under new head coach Robert Saleh, according to the Panthers’ website.