CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Turn to WFMY News 2 now! Your Carolina Panthers are playing the New York Jets in Week 1 NFL.
We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores. Let's go Panthers!
2:38 p.m. -- Halftime. Panthers up 16-0.
2:34 p.m. -- QB Sam Darnold runs it in for another Panthers TD! Extra point is good. Panthers are up 16-0 with 35 seconds left to go in the second quarter.
2:21 p.m. -- What's that Robby doing? (Panthers fans will know!) Gettin' points! Darnold throws a 57-yarder to WR Robby Anderson in the endzone. Touchdown Panthers! The extra point is no good, but the Panthers are up 9-0 with a couple minutes left in the second quarter.
2:08 p.m. -- Panthers kick a field goal to take the lead, 3-0. Seven minutes, 26 seconds left in the second quarter.
2:04 p.m. -- Second quarter: Shaq Thompson interception! Panthers get the ball back. Game tied at 0.
1:58 p.m. -- Fourth and inches, but Panthers QB Sam Darnold fumbles on the hand-off. It's Jets ball now. Game still tied at 0.
1:48 p.m. -- End of first quarter. Game tied at 0.
1:20 p.m. -- First drive for the Panthers ends. Tied at 0.
Pre-game hype:
Game notes:
- Panthers QB Sam Darnold will match up with his old team. The California native started with the Jets in 2018 and was traded to the Panthers in 2021.
- Plus, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey will return after an injury-plagued season.
- Carolina returns two 1,000-yard receivers in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. They'll go toe-to-toe with the Jets' cornerbacks. New York has five outside corners on its depth chart.
- Just seven Jets players that started in last year's season finale against New England are back as projected starters entering this week under new head coach Robert Saleh, according to the Panthers’ website.