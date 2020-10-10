Catawba Ridge, South Pointe win in dominant fashion

Week 3 of High School football in South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C. — In just its second year of varsity football, Catawba Ridge has equaled its win total from last year in just the third week of the season.

The Copperheads turned a 13-0 halftime lead in to a 41-0 win over visiting Lancaster on Friday night in Fort Mill.

Catawba Ridge improves to 2-1 under coach Zac Lendyak, and travels to Indian Land next Friday night.

Meanwhile, Indian Land was at home, hosting unbeaten South Pointe.

The Stallions got off to a quick start with a Nygel Moore touchdown run and later scored on a strike from O'Mega Blake to Phillip Mickles.

South Pointe won the game, 47-0, and will travel to rival Northwestern next week.

The Northwestern Trojans did not play Friday, after their game against Spring Valley was postponed.

According to a statement posted by Northwestern, Spring Valley had "several individuals affiliated with the program reporting COVID-like symptoms.