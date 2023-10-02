Central Cabarrus caps off perfect regular season

Vikings take down rival NW Cabarrus in front of sold-out crowd at home

Central Cabarrus could be the most fun team to watch in North Carolina.

The Vikings capped off a 24-0 regular season with a 96-49 victory over rival Northwest Cabarrus at home on Friday night.

Central was off and running fromt the jump, using their frenetic but fundamental pace on both ends to build a big lead.

Gavin Bullock got things started with a transition bucket.

Then Adriel Miller used his quickness to knife through the defense to make it 10-4.

After the Trojans cut the lead to one, Jaiden Thompson hit several shots to put the Vikings back up big.

The game was paused in the first half when junior guard Chase Daniel hit the 1,000-career point milestone.

In the girls matchup, Central Cabarrus had a four-point lead late after a Jalayah Ray three.

But Re'ale Walton answered with a lay-in to make it a one-point game.

Then, Kennedy Hilsenroth was fouled with under a minute to go and sunk both free throws.