Chambers gets revenge on rival North Meck

Cougars use huge third quarter for big road win

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Chambers Cougars exacted revenge on rival North Meck on Friday night.

The Vikings won the first meeting of the season in early January on a buzzer-beating three in overtime.

This time, Chambers set the tone early as Jordan Patton snatched a North Meck pass and took it the other way for a rim-rocking, one-handed dunk.

Patton had 25 points.

Vikings five-star recruit Isaiah Evans hit the big shot in the first game, and hit a few big fallaway jumpers in the first half, but Chambers had the advantage at the break.

The Cougars put together a massive third quarter.

Nick Dorn scored a bucket as he was fouled, then Jacoby Jackson drilled a three to put Chambers up 19.

Vikings guard Trey Maxwell took contact and scored while being fouled for a three-point play to bring North Meck within nine.

But that's as close as they got.

Chambers punctuated a big victory with an alley oop to Maurio Hanson, for two of his 18 points.