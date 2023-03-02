Chambers gets revenge on rival North Meck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Chambers Cougars exacted revenge on rival North Meck on Friday night.
The Vikings won the first meeting of the season in early January on a buzzer-beating three in overtime.
This time, Chambers set the tone early as Jordan Patton snatched a North Meck pass and took it the other way for a rim-rocking, one-handed dunk.
Patton had 25 points.
Vikings five-star recruit Isaiah Evans hit the big shot in the first game, and hit a few big fallaway jumpers in the first half, but Chambers had the advantage at the break.
The Cougars put together a massive third quarter.
Nick Dorn scored a bucket as he was fouled, then Jacoby Jackson drilled a three to put Chambers up 19.
Vikings guard Trey Maxwell took contact and scored while being fouled for a three-point play to bring North Meck within nine.
But that's as close as they got.
Chambers punctuated a big victory with an alley oop to Maurio Hanson, for two of his 18 points.
The Cougars went on to a 67-53 victory.