Chambers, Shelby advance to state championship games

Cougars beat No. 1 Hough in a classic semifinal game

SHELBY, N.C. — Chambers is heading back to the 4A state championship game for the fourth year in a row, and will look to three-peat as champs.

The Cougars outlasted No. 1, and nationally-ranked, Hough, 35-21 on Friday night in the semifinal round.

The Cougars will face Cardinal Gibbons at Carter-Finley Stadium on the NC State campus, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile Shelby is heading back to the championship game after dispatching visiting East Surry, 45-13 in 2A

The Golden Lions were already up 39-0 at halftime.

Shelby won 2AA state championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019. They won 2A titles in 2014 and 2015.

They will face Wallace-Rose Hill at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

Shelby doing Shelby things in December: we’ll on it’s way to another state championship game leading East Surry, 39-0 at halftime in the semifinals @shelby_football @wcnc pic.twitter.com/58RmcPN70L — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 4, 2021

FRIDAY'S FINAL SCORES

Class 1A

Mitchell County 34, Robbinsville 21

Tarboro 22, Pender County 12

Class 2A

Shelby 45, East Surry 13

Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Princeton 25

Class 3A

Greensboro Dudley 38, Belmont South Point 0

Greenville Rose 35, Jacksonville 28

Class 4A

Chambers 35, Cornelius Hough 21