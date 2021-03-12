Chambers, Shelby advance to state championship games

SHELBY, N.C. — Chambers is heading back to the 4A state championship game for the fourth year in a row, and will look to three-peat as champs.
The Cougars outlasted No. 1, and nationally-ranked, Hough, 35-21 on Friday night in the semifinal round.
The Cougars will face Cardinal Gibbons at Carter-Finley Stadium on the NC State campus, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile Shelby is heading back to the championship game after dispatching visiting East Surry, 45-13 in 2A
The Golden Lions were already up 39-0 at halftime.
Shelby won 2AA state championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019. They won 2A titles in 2014 and 2015.
They will face Wallace-Rose Hill at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
FRIDAY'S FINAL SCORES
Class 1A
Mitchell County 34, Robbinsville 21
Tarboro 22, Pender County 12
Class 2A
Shelby 45, East Surry 13
Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Princeton 25
Class 3A
Greensboro Dudley 38, Belmont South Point 0
Greenville Rose 35, Jacksonville 28
Class 4A
Chambers 35, Cornelius Hough 21
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 36, Rolesville 28