Charlotte 49ers' all-time sacks leader makes NFL roster in his rookie season

Markees Watts signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and impressed the team this preseason to let him make the roster.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the best linebackers in Charlotte's history will now get to showcase his talents in the NFL.

Markees Watts was announced as one of the players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster when the team made its final cuts on Tuesday. Watts signed with the Buccaneers in May after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was a long shot to make the final roster, with at least five outside linebackers being ahead of him on the depth chart, not including other offseason acquisitions looking to make a team.

Despite the challenge, Watts excelled at his opportunity and impressed the team during training camp and preseason games. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watts recorded a strip-sack and was a force on the field against the New York Jets.

Watts' efforts earned him a spot on the final roster, where he'll be a depth player behind other linebackers on the team Shaquil Barrett, Cam Gill, and Yaya Diaby, among others.

During his five years with the Charlotte 49ers, Watts recorded 21.5 sacks and played in 54 games, both school records. He received Honorable Mention All-Conference USA three times in his five seasons.