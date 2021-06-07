Former 49ers baseball teammates launch website to help parents and kids

playnsports.com is free, and assists in finding the right sports camp

As friends, former teammates and now business partners, there's not much that Justin Seager and Brock Hudgens don't agree on.

Except for that one thing.

"He's actually my first collegiate home run was off Brock in the Fall," Seager said.

"No shot," Hudgens said. "There's no way."

"I probably couldn't tell you the difference," Seager said, "but it was way out."

But something these two former 49ers can agree on? They're really excited about their new company.

"We care about helping youth sports," Hudgens said, "and student athletes find that perfect camp, clinic, showcase event or even tryout."

Last month the two young entrepreneurs launched this website, playnsports.com.

They say it's an easier, streamlined way for parents to find the perfect sports camp for their kid, filtering by location, age, sport and more.

"Get more information to parents, make it easier," Seager said, "and allow them to pick and choose and find out what works best for them."

Camps already cost money for parents, but playnsports.com is completely free.

The pair are counting on schools like Charlotte and other organizations to pay to be on their site.

Absolutely free to search 🔎 Email is not required unless you want to save a camp or want updates on upcoming camps! https://t.co/EM0eQk2Igz pic.twitter.com/tvG8FjGMjA — Play’n Sports (@PlaynSportsUSA) June 5, 2021

"Our mission is to try and help grow the game," Seager said. "We didn't add anything extra. We made it completely free for parents. And we just want to help."

Hudgens (Brewers) and Seager (Mariners) each played professional baseball, and wanted to maximize the experience that they had at camps for this generation of kids.

"It's important for parents to find exactly what fits that kid," Hudgens said. "Justin and I made it easy where parents can search and filter out what they exactly want in a sports camp."

Hudgens and Seager say the site is up and running in the Carolinas, and several other states, all the way down to Florida.