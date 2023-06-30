'No one gives a crap what you think': Charlotte 49ers coach fires back at App State assistant

One day after new Charlotte football coach Biff Poggi discussed the program's financial support, an App State assistant got into a war of words on Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Charlotte 49ers coach Biff Poggi isn't one to mince words. Just one day after he bemoaned the football program's lack of support from Charlotte's movers and shakers, he got into a spat with a rival assistant on Twitter.

It all started after Poggi's interview with WFNZ's Kyle Bailey on Thursday, where Poggi said the 49ers football program needs more support financially. The 49ers are joining the American Athletic Conference in 2023, which is a step up from Conference USA, where the team competed the last few years.

Agent 49, a Charlotte fan account that follows the school's basketball and football programs, weighed in and got Poggi's attention by saying the new coach likely "ruffled some feathers" during the interview.

.@BiffPoggi likely ruffled some feathers today on WFNZ.



"If there's one thing that I'd gripe about is that we need more support from the Charlotte community financially"



He's not wrong. If we want to expand, increase resources, etc., it takes money.



Do people think UCF,… https://t.co/TcQd1jlBw0 — Agent 49 (@_agent49) June 30, 2023

One Twitter rant later, Poggi apologized to Agent 49 and said he's a great supporter of the team and said his issue is with other people.

"My issue with 'big shots' in Charlotte who say they want a great D1 power six program but don't support us," Poggi tweeted. "Lots of talk but only 4 guys have stepped up. It needs to be called out and I will continue to do so. They live and thrive in this town."

So that's the Cliff's Notes on the preliminary drama. The real juice came Friday afternoon when Trey Kavanaugh, an offensive quality control assistant at App State shook that, ahem, hornet's nest.

Nothing ruffles my Charlotte feathers more than complaining about community financial support before winning one football game.



Doing more with less is a badge of honor, not an excuse… #BooneBred — Trey Kavanaugh (@Coach_Kavy) June 30, 2023

"Nothing ruffles my Charlotte feathers more than complaining about community financial support before winning one football game," Kavanaugh tweeted. "Doing more with less is a badge of honor, not an excuse."

You coach at app state. No one gives a crap what you think — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) June 30, 2023

Poggi wasn't going to let it go quietly, of course.

"You coach at App State," he said. "No one gives a crap what you think."