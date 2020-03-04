CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: To help UNC Charlotte's Emergency Student Fund, click here.

What a difference a year makes.

Last spring, Charlotte 49ers football coach Will Healy was holding early-morning practices as he entered his first season.

Now Healy is holding virtual meeting with his players.

Just like all of us -- this time has been challenging for the second-year coach

"Yeah it's been interesting," Healy told WCNC Charlotte. "I don't know if there's any chapter in the Dummy's guide to be a head coach on how to handle Coronavirus."

But Healy's go-to playbook is often positivity -- that trait helped him lead the 49ers to their first bowl game in just his first season

"There's a lot of the positive side in me that says this too shall pass," he said, "a big part of our culture is positivity, and now more than ever you've got to live it."

And for Healy that positive outlook is not blind. He and his program understand this is bigger than when they get back on the football field.

"You've got to show some vulnerability as well," Healy said. "I don't have the answers. I don't know what tomorrow looks like. I don't know the next step. I don't know when we'll be back in school."

For now Healy home with his family -- there's no recruiting players right now -- but there is recruiting help.

Healy and the university are seeking help for students displaced by the sudden stoppage of the school year. UNC Charlotte has started an Emergency Student Fund.

"That could be helping with transportation," he said, "helping with food, that could be housing, but we need your help."

Help provide relief for displaced students by visiting: crowdfund.uncc.edu.

