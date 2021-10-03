Charlotte 49ers fall to Illinois

Despite leading 14-10 at halftime, Charlotte fell to the Illini

Chris Reynolds was 17 of 23 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns for Charlotte, but the 9ers would ultimately fall to Illinois 24-14 after being held scoreless in the second half.

Chase Brown rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois beat Charlotte 24-14.

Brandon Peters was 10 of 19 passing for 78 yards and one touchdown for the Illini.

"Any time we lose a football game around here it should be disappointing. Am I concerned about this football team? Absolutely not. I'm ridiculously proud of them. Extremely resilient, competitive, talented football team. We just haven't played our best football, yet," head coach Will Healy said.