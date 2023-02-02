Charlotte 49ers great talks charity golf event, sacking Tom Brady and breakout season

Alex Highsmith had 14.5 sacks in 2022, including one against the G.O.A.T.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Charlotte 49ers football player Alex Highsmith is hosting a charity golf event on March 27.

All proceeds will benefit the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation.

"It's something we started a couple years ago, that's important to me, giving back to the community," he said. "Our main mission is to impact the next generation and invest in the lives of the youth. I really believe our next generation is our best generation."

The event will be held at The Club at Irish Creek.

Highsmith had a breakout season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, collecting 14.5 quarterback sacks, good enough for sixth in the NFL.

But one, well, it stands out.

Highsmith took down Tom Brady in a win over the Buccaneers this season.

"I saw him un-retire (last year) and thought I'm going to have a shot," Highsmith said. "To play against him and get a sack on him is one of the coolest moments of my career. Growing up and watching that guy as a Panthers fan, he beat the Panthers in the Super Bowl. It's crazy I got the chance to play against him. I've got a picture and I'll have to frame one up in my basement sometime."

I happened to be talking to @CharlotteFTBL legend Alex Highsmith yesterday so naturally had to ask him about getting a sack of #TomBrady this year.



Says he's definitely framing that pic.



Fans of Highsmith's in Charlotte were happy to see him enter Bank of America Stadium this year, although they probably weren't pumped to see him leave it with a sack, forced fumble and a win.

But it was a full circle moment for the kid from Wilmington who used to attend games.