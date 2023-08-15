Charlotte 49ers look to prove critics wrong

Biff Poggi's team was picked to finish last in AAC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers won't forget being picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference.

That's because a reminder of it hangs on their meeting room wall.

Charlotte is the last of four teams listed on the AAC Power Rankings sign posted on the literal bulletin board.

Next to that, a printed schedule with the printed percentage for the 49ers to make a bowl game: 12%.

New coach Biff Poggi, who bristled at the lack of questions at last month's AAC Media Days, spoke at Charlotte's own media day on Tuesday.

He said despite bringing in over 50 new players to join dozens of returning team members, the players all have one thing in common.

"They are resolute in this one thing," Poggi said. "They do not want to play on a losing football team. They've got these blinders on about not giving our critics the satisfaction of being right."

Charlotte 49ers media day with Biff Poggi (and players). We hit three questions in mere minutes. The AAC Power rankings are posted on the wall. pic.twitter.com/G82vlu4bcC — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 15, 2023

Charlotte finished 3-9 last season playing in Conference USA, and now moves in to a seemingly better league in the AAC.

But the goal is still high.

"If we don't win (the AAC) that won't be a successful season," Poggi said. "Would you want to play for a coach that didn't want to win the conference you played in? Right. So that's our goal.

Charlotte opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against SC State.