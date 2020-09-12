Charlotte 49ers game vs Marshall canceled due to COVID-19

Charlotte announced Friday's game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in Marshall's football program. It's the eighth 49ers game impacted this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers' 2020 football season came to an abrupt end Wednesday, as the university announced Friday's game vs Marshall was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Marshall's football program.

The 49ers were affected by the pandemic more than nearly any other team, with eight games being canceled or rescheduled due to the virus. Four of those cancellations resulted from COVID-19 issues with other programs.

Will Healy's team will officially finish the season 2-4 overall with victories over UTEP and North Texas. Charlotte's final game of the abbreviated season was a 37-19 loss to Western Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 6.