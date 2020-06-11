Charlotte 49ers game vs Middle Tennessee State postponed due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the fourth time in the 2020 season, the Charlotte 49ers have had a football game postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocol in the program.
Charlotte announced Friday that this Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the football program. In a press release, Charlotte said they will work with Conference USA to reschedule the game, which was set to take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Charlotte did not disclose how many positive tests there were and how many were student-athletes.
"We are extremely disappointed to have to postpone our game at Middle Tennessee. Our coaching staff and players were looking forward to the Conference USA matchup," said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. "The health and safety of everyone involved, however, remains the top priority during these challenging times."
Charlotte also had games against North Carolina, Florida International and Georgia State impacted by coronavirus. Will Healy's team is 2-3 after five games so far.
Charlotte's basketball team also had a COVID-19 cluster earlier this year, with seven confirmed cases in mid-October. The 49ers basketball season is currently scheduled to begin in late December.