Charlotte 49ers unveil new logo, 'BoldRush' brand

Charlotte's athletic department has a new pick axe logo and uniforms as part of the Bold Rush branding.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers announced a new logo and athletic uniforms as part of their new #BoldRush branding campaign.

The school has a new "CLT" logo, as well as a "C" logo that features a pick axe to represent the 49ers name. The new logo and uniforms will be rolled out for all athletic programs at Charlotte, including the football and basketball programs.

“The new identity captures the energy that will drive our programs to championship-level success,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “It’s an exciting time for Charlotte athletics. We enjoyed our first football bowl game last season, set a record for home wins in men’s basketball, won league titles in men’s and women’s track and field, advanced to the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament second round, and saw multiple teams continue their dramatic competitive ascent.

The centerpiece of the new look is a distinctive mark called the “All-In C.” An evolution from the current Charlotte athletics logo, it places the classic 49ers’ gold-mining pick inside a collegiate-inspired “C” with beveled corners, an aggressive stance and a 9-degree forward tilt that illustrates the brand’s positive energy and forward momentum.