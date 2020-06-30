Charlotte 49ers schedule football series with Ole Miss

Program to host an SEC school for the first time in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers football program has scheduled a home-and-home series with the University of Mississippi.

Ole Miss will visit Charlotte on Sept. 12, 2026. That will mark the first time the 49ers have hosted an opponent from the Southeastern Conference.

Charlotte will travel to Oxford, Miss., to play the Rebels on Sept. 4, 2027.

"What an incredible opportunity for Niner Nation to enjoy an SEC opponent on our campus, and then make a return trip to one of the most legendary settings in college football -- The Grove,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “As our program continues its competitive ascent, expect to see more exciting match-ups of this caliber.”

The 49ers have played a team from a Power 5 conference in each of its five seasons in FBS play.

They are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Tennessee.

Charlotte earned its first bowl berth in 2019 under first-year head coach Will Healy.