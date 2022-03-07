Charlotte 49ers sweep major C-USA awards

Team takes home Player and Coach of the Year, as well as Defender of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers guard Octavia Jett-Wilson was named Conference USA Player of the Year on Monday.

Her coach, Cara Consuegra, was named the league's Coach of the Year and KeKe McKinney was tabbed as Defensive Player of the Year.

Jett-Wilson averaged 19 points per game during the conference season. She is the third player in program history to win Player of the Year, and first to do so in Conference USA.

Consuegra led the Niners to a 19-9 season and regular-season championship. This is her first time winning the honor. Amanda Butler (2005-06) is the only other 49ers womens basketball coach to do so.

McKinney is the first-ever Defensive Player of the Year winner for the 49ers. Her 64 blocks is 22nd in the country.

Charlotte is the top seed in the upcoming C-USA Tournament. The 49ers receive a double-bye and will play in Thursday's quarterfinals.

KAHLIFA NAMED FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Charlotte 49ers mens basketball standout Aly Khalifa was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

The 6-foot-11 big man from Egypt averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Jahmir Young, who won the award in 2019-20, earned a first-team spot on the All-Conference squad for the second-straight year.