Charlotte 49ers win first game of the year

QB Chris Reynolds fired a TD pass with 17 seconds left to beat Georgia State

ATLANTA — Charlotte needed a win, and Chris Reynolds delivered.

The sixth-year senior quarterback threw his fifth touchdown pass with 17 seconds left to give Charlotte a 42-41 win at Georgia State on Saturday.

The victory was the first of the year for Charlotte (1-3).

"It's so easy when you're battling adversity to quit, it's the normal thing to do," Reynolds said. "To have a bunch of resiliency out of these guys and watching it pay off, it reminds them. It makes it easier to go in Sunday morning or Monday morning and watch film and get better."

The 49ers held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but fell behind 41-35 with 1:39 to go when Georgia State drove the field to score, and converted a two-point try.

But Reynolds led Charlotte back on a 69-yard drive for the victory, sealed with a touchdown pass to Grant DuBose from the two yardline.