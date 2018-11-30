CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two days after making an offer to Mike Houston to be the next football coach at Charlotte, Athletics Director Mike Hill withdrew the contract.

Charlotte FB has withdrawn its offer to JMU coach Mike Houston due to the fact that he was also considering other offers. First reported by @BruceFeldmanCFB @wcnc #goldstandard #cfb #cusa — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 30, 2018

Hill cited that fact that Houston, currently the coach at James Madison University, informed him he would be entertaining other offers in addition to Charlotte’s. Houston was reportedly offered the job at ECU as well.

“We feel great about our candidate pool,” said Hill, “and believe this institution, our students, fans and team deserve a head coach that is 100% committed to the Charlotte 49ers.”

Hill, in his first year as AD, fired the only coach in program history, Brad Lambert, after 6 seasons.

