CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several Charlotte-area natives were named to the All-ACC teams Tuesday, led by Lincoln County brothers Chazz and Sage Surratt.

The brothers — Sage a wide receiver at Wake Forest, and Chazz, a quarterback-turned-linebacker at North Carolina — both received first-time honors. Maiden's Caleb Farley was a first-team cornerback for Virginia Tech and South Point graduate Tanner Muse was first-team safety for the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson was also represented by second-team cornerback Derion Kendrick, who starred at South Pointe High in York County. Former Concord Spider Hamsah Nasirildeen was named second-team safety for Florida State.

Sam Howell, quarterback for North Carolina and a graduate of Sun Valley High in Union County, was third-team QB. His teammate, Dyami Brown, who graduated from West Meck, was named third-team wide receiver.

Justin Foster (Crest) and Myles Dorn (Vance) each received honorable mention. Duke punter Austin Parker, of Mount Pleasant, was also awarded honorable mention.

A voting panel of 46 media members and the league's 14 head coaches voted for the all-conference team. Three points were awarded for each first place vote, two for each second-team vote and one for each third-team vote.

